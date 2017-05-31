Man, 3-year-old son dead after being found in apartment complex pool

NOVI, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man and his 3-year-old son have died after being found unconscious in a pool at a suburban Detroit apartment complex.

The Novi Police Department says they were found Tuesday afternoon at Glens of Northville, the apartment complex where they lived, and were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they hadn’t intended to go swimming. The Detroit Free Press reports the initial investigation suggests the child may have fallen into the water while riding a tricycle on the pool’s deck and the 31-year-old man jumped in after him, but the circumstances are under investigation.

Police say the pool has a maximum depth of 5 feet and no lifeguards.

Names weren’t immediately released. Police say drowning is suspected and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office plans autopsies Wednesday.