Man, 3-year-old son dead after being found in apartment complex pool

By Published:

NOVI, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man and his 3-year-old son have died after being found unconscious in a pool at a suburban Detroit apartment complex.

The Novi Police Department says they were found Tuesday afternoon at Glens of Northville, the apartment complex where they lived, and were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they hadn’t intended to go swimming. The Detroit Free Press reports the initial investigation suggests the child may have fallen into the water while riding a tricycle on the pool’s deck and the 31-year-old man jumped in after him, but the circumstances are under investigation.

Police say the pool has a maximum depth of 5 feet and no lifeguards.

Names weren’t immediately released. Police say drowning is suspected and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office plans autopsies Wednesday.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s