“Lily” Pet Of The Day May 31

By Published: Updated:

Meet “Lily”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lily is an 11-year-old female mixed breed. She’s a super-calm girl who gets along with everyone. Lily is good on a leash and enjoys a walk. She loves other dogs and would be a great addition to your family. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Lily by calling the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

