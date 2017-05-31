Jury acquits man in traffic death of Michigan state trooper

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area man has been found not guilty in the death of a Michigan State Police trooper who was killed after being struck and dragged several miles by a trailer along a freeway.

An Oakland County jury in Pontiac returned not guilty verdicts Wednesday against 71-year-old Charles Warren Jr. of Waterford.

Warren was charged with two felonies, including reckless driving causing death.

In 2015, Trooper Chad Wolf collided with the trailer near Interstate 75 in Springfield Township. The trailer was being pulled by Warren’s vehicle. The trailer’s lights weren’t on.

Defense attorney Neil Rockind told jurors that Wolf’s death was tragic but not a crime. Prosecutor David Hutson said Warren made several bad choices.

The 38-year-old Wolf was born in Geneseo, Illinois, and attended high school in Annawan, Illinois.

