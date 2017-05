DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – If you happen to see a lot of emergency vehicles around the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant early this afternoon, don’t worry.

The Plant is hosting an emergency exercise for local first responders from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m..

And there will be a lot of those departments on hand.

Twelve agencies will be involved in the exercise, including the Michigan State Police, two county sheriff’s departments, five fire departments and three police departments.