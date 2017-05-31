Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Patrick Thomas McPherson has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the city of Lansing. McPherson is a 39-year-old white male who stands at 5’3” and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Leila Sue Henry has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the city of Lansing. Henry is a 22-year-old black female who stands at 5’ and weighs about 113 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Joshua James Richards has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the city of Lansing. Richards is a 21-year-old white male who stands at 6’4” and weighs about 234 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

