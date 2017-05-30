SURVEY: Gas prices tumble in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gas prices have fallen just over 10 cents a gallon in the Lansing area during the past week.

That’s according to the gas price monitoring website GasBuddy.com.

They found the average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.37, which is in line with the national average of $2.36.

Prices Monday were 9.6 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are unchanged versus a month ago.

“With the summer driving season officially started, gasoline prices stand just a few cents higher than where they started last summer, an impressive feat,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

Around the state gas prices are also down.

Ann Arbor drivers are seeing prices of $2.46 per gallon, down from $2.49.

In Grand Rapids the price dropped over eight cents per gallon to land at $2.40 per gallon.

Flint gas prices are down nearly 12 cents to $2.36 per gallon.