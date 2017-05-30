Spartan football staffer contract will not be renewed

Related Coverage MSU completes Title IX investigation into MSU football sexual assault case

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A member of the Michigan State University football staff will not be returning.

Coach Mark Dantonio has decided that recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month.

Blackwell has been suspended with pay from Spartan football operations since February 9 when an investigation began into claims of sexual assault involving three players.

Three Spartan players were also suspended and the case is being reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor in connection with those sexual assault allegations.

In April a fourth Spartan player was suspended and ultimately removed from the team after sexual assault allegations were made in a separate incident.

Blackwell was hired by Michigan State in August, 2013. Prior to joining the Spartan football staff he was involved with a series of football camps.

His responsibilities at MSU included mentoring players and overseeing recruiting efforts.