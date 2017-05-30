Sinkhole prompts lane closures, suggested detours for popular exit

This sinkhole prompted lane closures and traffic shifts along U.S. 127 near Trowbridge Road on Wednesday morning

A sinkhole will prompt some lane reductions, traffic shifts, and potentially some big headaches for people who take a popular highway exit on Wednesday morning.

The city said it needed to “accommodate a sewer repair” – but the problem is a sinkhole is on the south side of eastbound Trowbridge Road.

Trowbridge is exit that puts people on the doorstep of Michigan State University.

sinkhole trowbridge rd Sinkhole prompts lane closures, suggested detours for popular exit
To tackle the problem, officials in East Lansing say they’ll have to reduce lanes and shift traffic on the exit ramps from U.S. 127 and Interstate 496 to Trowbridge Road.

Those changes will start around 6:30 a.m., and a notice to the public sent out late Tuesday afternoon suggests they don’t know how long the work will take.

Officials are warning people who take the Trowbridge exits to watch for slow or stopped traffic, and to use the exits at Dunckel or Kalamazoo roads if possible.

