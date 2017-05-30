Report lists 4 medications for Tiger Woods, tests found no alcohol in golfer

Related Coverage Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.

The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them. Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it “may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly.”

The report said Woods was cooperative “as much as possible” when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was “extremely sleepy” and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk.

Police say Tiger Woods had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car’s engine was running and its lights were on.

The report says officers woke Woods, who had “extremely slow and slurred speech” and told them he took several prescriptions.

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath tests showed no alcohol in his system, and Woods also agreed to a urine test.

Woods’ arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.