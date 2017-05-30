Preview of Sparrow’s new Cancer Center

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow’s new state of the art cancer center is seven weeks away from being completed.

So today 6 News had the chance to take a behind the scene’s look at the progress being made on this multi-million dollar project.

The Herbert-Herman Cancer Center will be about twice the size of the current center located across the street at Sparrow Hospital.

Inside there will be a resource center, retail space for a hair and breast prosthetics salon and more than 40 infusion bays for chemotherapy treatments.

There will be space for genetic counseling and clinical trials and social workers and a dietician will also be on hand to offer support.

“For the women and men of Lansing to be able to get the care of it here without traveling to other communities with having the technology, the state of the art technology available to our residents… so important for the community and our families,” Staci Bakkegard, Manager of Planning and Design in Facilities Dev.at Sparrow. “We had a lot of feedback from patients in the design process, we met with a lot of groups throughout different phases of the design, we met with staff from different centers we try to gain from there lessons learned a lot of what we heard was privacy but then we had to balance that with the safety and staff over seeing the patients in the building.”

The greater Lansing community is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new cancer center planned for July 11.