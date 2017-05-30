Michigan jurors could make more money

Michigan jurors would get more pay for jury duty under legislation being considered.

The Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that would increase the pay for jurors from $25 to $30 for a full day of service. A half-day payment would also increase from $12.50 to $15. The Senate also increased the traveling expense from 10 cents to 20 cents per mile.

Shelby Township Republican Rep. Pete Lucido is sponsoring the legislation. He says in some cities it can cost $20 to $25 just to park so a juror who is there only half the day already loses $12.50.

The bill passed unanimously and would need House approval before going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his approval to become law.

