Job Fair opens doors for job candidates in Jackson today

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The unemployment rate in michigan has been generally declining for years but it still remains a bit above the national average.

Today Congressman Tim Walberg wants to help address that, at least a little bit, with his seventh annual job fair.

The event will bring together more than three-dozen potential employers, all looking for job seekers in the Jackson area.

This includes private companies like Consumers Energy, Jackson College and Henry Ford Allegiance Health as well as public bodies, like the Civil Service Commission and Department of Corrections.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Commonwealth Commerce Center on East Washington Avenue.

