JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Ask any firefighter and they’ll say the same thing: Small fires can become big fires in a hurry.

Quick work by Jackson firefighters kept a dumpster fire from spreading widely into an industrial building on East Washington Ave. just before 2:00 p.m. today.

The fire did reach a small part of the building, which is owned by Allegiance Health, but was extinguished before there was major damage.

It’s not known what caused the fire.

There were no injuries.