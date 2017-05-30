Jackson County Fair lassoes three country music stars on one stage

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The center stage at the Jackson County Fairgrounds will be red-hot when three stars of classic country music step into the spotlight.

It’s called the “Roots ‘n Boots Country Jam” starring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Mark Chestnutt team up during the Jackson County Fair August 9.

The show will be unplugged and filled with classic songs from three top-selling artists.

Sammy Kershaw is a triple-platinum selling singer. His hit “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” hit Number One on the charts. He says he’s always looking forward to create new music.

Aaron Tippin grew up in Florida to become a country music legend nationwide. He’s notched three Number One hits, including the raucous “Kiss This”.

Mark Chestnutt has been recording since 1988 and has three platinum albums on his walls. His version of the Aerosmith classic rock song “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” has sold over ten million records worldwide.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 3 at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.

