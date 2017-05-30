“Checkers” Pet Of The Day May 30

Meet “Checkers”, our Pet Of The Day today. Checkers is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix. He might be small but he has a lot of love to give. Checkers has a calm personality and enjoys meeting new people. He’s a little guy so he would prefer a calmer home. Checkers has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Checkers by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement