Bicyclist killed in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The investigation continues today in Jackson County into a crash that killed a bicyclist Monday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand tells 6 News that deputies were called to Grass Lake Road near Fishville Road just after 11 a.m. Monday.

There they say they found a GMC Envoy that had been driving east had stuck a cyclist from behind as he was also traveling east.

The cyclist was riding near the fog line on the edge of the road and was not wearing a helmet.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man from Washtenaw County, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, a 23-year-old woman from Grass Lake, was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and the investigation continues.

