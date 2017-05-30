2 arrested after court X-ray machine spots loaded gun

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) – Two people have been arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Also charged is 37-year-old Molly Jackson who faces carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.

A man and woman were passing through security when the handgun was spotted Tuesday morning by a court X-ray machine.

Authorities say the man grabbed the purse and he and the woman ran from the courthouse in St. Joseph. Deputies and bailiffs caught them in a parking lot.

Arnelda and Molly Jackson are from Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids.