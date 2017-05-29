Pet fish dumping potential problem for Michigan waters

By Published:
Photo: AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Pet fish and aquarium owners releasing their species into Michigan’s waters have led the state Department of Natural Resources to issue warnings for owners not to do so.

The warnings are a result of the department receiving several reports of “unique species” ending up in the state’s waterways every year.

State officials say while releasing fish bought in pet shops may seem harmless, they can become invasive and multiply by the thousands, or they can struggle to survive and to fend off more aggressive predators.

Seth Herbst, a biologist with the department, says while Michigan hasn’t yet suffered “detrimental impacts” from releasing pet fish, the potential is there.

Reduce Invasive Pet and Plant Escapes, an environmental group, says owners should instead donate the fish to a learning center or zoo.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s