Memorial Day events around mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – Memorial Day hasn’t always had that title. Originally the holiday was called Decoration Day and it began after the Civil War to honor the thousands of dead Union and Confederate soldiers. It’s now a federal holiday remembering all the men and women who died while serving in the various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. During the three-day holiday weekend there are many parades and other events in communities around mid-Michigan. The list below is events being held on Monday, May 29.

Dansville

A breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dansville Community Center at 1317 Mason St. There will be face painting and more. The parade will begin at noon.

Delhi Township

The Holt Memorial Day Parade begins at 2 p.m., marches through Holt and ends at the Veterans Memorial Gardens, located behind the library. There will be a special ceremony at the park to honor those who died while serving.

DeWitt

The VFW in DeWitt hosts a Memorial Day parade that will begin at the DeWitt Memorial Association at 315 W. Washington St. at 10 a.m. The parade will end at the cemetery for a small ceremony.

Eaton Rapids

The City of Eaton Rapids will host a parade beginning at 11 a.m. along Marilin Street. The parade will march north to Knight Street. Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at GAR Island Park.

Fowlerville

The Memorial Day parade starts at the Fowlerville VFW hall at 10 a.m. The parade will continue north on Veterans Drive to Grand River Avenue, where the route will turn east to the intersection of Cemetery Road. The parade will head north on Cemetery Road and enter Greenwood Cemetery at the north entrance and will end at the Civil War Memorial.

Grand Ledge

The Grand Ledge Memorial Day parade will step off at 11 a.m. in downtown Grand Ledge. Parade participants will lineup at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Jefferson streets. From there, the parade marches to the library for the flag raising ceremony, then to the bridge for the Gold Star Mothers Wreath Ceremony for Veterans. At noon, there will be a tribute to all veterans at Oakwood Cemetery.

All veterans are invited to march in the parade.

Jackson

Jackson’s Memorial Day Procession and Ceremony by the Jackson County Veterans Council at 9 a.m. in downtown Jackson. The parade begins at the corner of Michigan Ave and Jackson street and goes south to the at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.

At 1 p.m. there will be a Blessing of The Veterans at South Jackson Community Church, 1024 W. Kimmel Road. All veterans who have served are invited to come with their families to the church grounds.

Congressman Tim Walberg will preside over a special pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans to thank them for their service. All veterans and their families will also be treated to a light lunch.

Lansing

There will be service at 1 p.m. Monday at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 444 W. Grand River Ave. The VFW 701 Color Guard will perform military honors.

Mason

The day starts at 8 a.m. at the Ingham County Courthouse Square. There will be a placing of wreaths ceremony at the memorial at the corner of Ash and Jefferson streets. After that, the parade will form at Bond Park by Columbia and Barnes streets. The parade marches off at 9 a.m. and will continue through the city to Maple Grove Cemetery for a ceremony.

Okemos

A ceremony begins at noon at Glendale Cemetery, off of Mount Hope Road in Okemos. There will be pre-ceremony bagpipes, a color guard with drum cadence, music by the Meridian Community Band and more.

Springport

The Memorial Day services and parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Bernheisel-Riley Post 313 at 230 Mechanic St. Veterans should report to the post at 10 a.m. A short concert will begin at 10:55 a.m., followed by a program at 11:05 a.m. The parade to the cemetery will march at 11:30 a.m.

St. Johns

This Memorial Day Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The parade will form behind the Wilson Center at 101 W. Cass St. and then head to South Clinton Avenue, to Cass Street. From that point the parade will march through the city and end at Mount Rest Cemetery.

Stockbridge

A service will be held at the Stockbridge American Legion Hall at 830 S. Clinton St. at 10 a.m. The parade will leave from there and end with a service at the Stockbridge Cemetery.

Webberville

A Memorial Day 5K/10K will be held in Webberville. Registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. at Webberville Elementary School at 202 N. Main St. A parade and ceremony will begin at 8 a.m., with the runs beginning at 9 a.m.

Williamston

Williamston’s American Legion Post 296 will host a parade that will start at 10 a.m. at School and South Putnam streets. The parade will march north on Putnam and end at the bridge near McCormick Park, where a special ceremony will be held.