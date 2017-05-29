Man who threatened police arrested after 4-hour standoff

By Published:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Battle Creek police say a four-hour standoff with a man who had threatened to kill officers ended with the man’s arrest.

MLive.com reports police were investigating a harassment complaint Saturday when officers made contact with the man on his home’s front porch.

The department says the man threatened to the kill the responding officers and then retreated back inside his home.

Police say they believed the man was armed. That led to the Battle Creek Emergency Response Team being dispatched to the scene.

A four-hour long standoff followed before the suspect surrendered without incident about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the 57-year-old man was arrested is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s