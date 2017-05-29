“Frida” Pet Of The Day May 29

Meet “Frida” our Pet Of The Day today. Frida is a beautiful “All-American” breed. She looks like she has quite a family tree. Frida is somewhere between 6 and 7 years old. She loves people and is always ready to snuggle with her family. Frida enjoys a good walk and is ready to sniff out squirrels and other critters. Frida is good with people but other pets can be a challenge. She would prefer a home where she is the only pet and can soak up all the attention. She is crate-trained, spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. Frida is currently in a foster home waiting for adoption. You can learn more about Frida by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.



