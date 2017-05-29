Four people escape Jackson County house fire

LEONI TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people are recovering today from smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed their home in Leoni Township on Sunday, according to public safety officials.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety firefighter crews were called to a home on the 100 block of North Harvey Rd. in Leoni Township about 10:30 p.m. last night.

When they arrived there were flames showing from the house and there was heavy smoke.

Four people inside the home managed to escape.

Cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have started in the garage, according to a news release from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.

The house appears to be a total loss.

The Summit Township Fire Department and the Jackson City Fire Department assisted at the scene.