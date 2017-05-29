Brighton Twp. man dies after being shot by police

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – A Brighton Township man has died from injuries after being shot by police officers earlier this month.

According to our media partners at WHMI Ian Little, 37, had been shot seven times May 9 when a Michigan State Police sergeant and a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy went to conduct a welfare check at his home on south Old US-23.

Police say Little came out of the house holding a gun, waved the gun at officers and finally pointed the gun at police.

He was shot in the right knee, right leg, left leg, left hand, left arm, side and buttocks.

Little had been hospitalized and died last Thursday from his injuries.

Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt said on Friday the use of force resulted in Little’s death and he concluded the use of force was justified.

Family members said Little had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts but had not been violent prior to the incident.

Vailliencourt noted Little attempted to commit suicide on September 7th, 2016 when he tried to hang himself at his home and was saved by members of the sheriff’s office.

