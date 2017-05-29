Boy Scout Troop receives act of kindness after trailer is stolen

(WLNS) – It is what The troop is calling a “Memorial Day miracle.”

Last Thursday Boy Scout Troop 96 had their trailer stolen, filled with $8 thousand worth of flags for their annual Memorial Day flag placing.

The troop thought it might not pan out, but thanks to the kindness of one person, the troop says they have one more thing to celebrate on this holiday.

“It’s a Memorial Day miracle,” Troop Master Tristam Harrington said.

After Troop 96 had their trailer stolen, Harrington says he thought it was the beginning of the end.

“At that point it was over.”

But one phone call made all the difference.

Bill Frysinger sold the troop his flags before, from an event bringing awareness to child abuse.

He says when asked if he would rent out the flags he refused, telling them he would loan them out for free instead.

“It’s what we do,” Frysinger said.

Frysinger says as unfortunate as the loss of the trailer was, the timing of the phone call could not have been more perfect.

“I had just flown back from Europe,” Frysinger explained. “Then Friday was the last day I could access the warehouse and give them the flags, there was no time to spare.”

Every second counted to get the flags for placing, which helps the boy scouts raise money for their major trips of the year.

“The funds come in and it goes directly for the boys for their scout camps and their high adventure,” Harrington said.

But for boy scout member Austin Stump, it means more to him than just the funds.

“If we do this small little thing then it might encourage people to show more patriotism.”

The act of kindness to provide the nearly 200 flags to make this possible is one Frysinger says is just the duty of the community.

“It really is a whole bunch of good people working together on some very good projects.”

Anyone who has information or knows where the trailer is, is asked to call 517- 575-0169.