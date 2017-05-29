6 Sports Play of the Week May 29

By Published:

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for the 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we turn to high school baseball for a real gem. It’s in the Diamond Classic and it’s turned in by the St. Johns right fielder. He turns what could have been an extra base hit into a Play of the Week. Enjoy the video!

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

