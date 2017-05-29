6 Sports Play of the Week May 29

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for the 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we turn to high school baseball for a real gem. It’s in the Diamond Classic and it’s turned in by the St. Johns right fielder. He turns what could have been an extra base hit into a Play of the Week. Enjoy the video!
