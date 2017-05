Police in Jackson are trying to figure out where a man was shot Saturday night, after he showed up to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

Authorities told 6 News that a 37-year-old man arrived at the Henry Ford with a gunshot wound around 4:15am.

It’s unclear where the man was shot at this point, and there’s been no update on the man’s condition.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going.

