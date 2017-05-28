Consumers Energy launches new solar energy pilot program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Going green” is an effort that helps make our environment clean and safe and Consumers Energy continues to be a part of that movement.

Just a few days ago, the utility company launched a solar energy pilot program for its customers…one that Consumers Energy spokesman Terry DeDos says will be worth-while.

“This new program is a pilot that’s giving us the opportunity to provide one stop shopping for those customers who are interested in having a solar panel on their roof to generate their own renewable energy,” said DeDos.

While this isn’t the first “green” project Consumers has launched, this new program introduced by a solar company called “SunPower” will allow customers to actually own the solar rays…and that’s not all…

“When they’re generating electricity more than their home is using, they’re building up bill credits on their Consumers Energy bill and of course they’re still continuing to receive Consumers Energy electricity services when the sun may not be shining,” DeDos stated.

Deborah Guthrie is a Consumers customer and she says her utility bills get expensive and it’s nice to have an option like this pilot program out there.

“If I’m going to save money in a short term basis better than some of the rates that I’ve seen in the past…then I would be more inclined,” said Guthrie.

Because solar panels come in different sizes, DeDos says the cost for installation varies from home-to-home but will help benefit customers in the long run.

He also says this is a limited-time program that ends December of 2018.

To find out how much the installation would cost for your home, head to the “Seen on 6” tab on our website.