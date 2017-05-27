Overnight tire theft at Ford dealership

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7 a.m. they received a call from Pauli Ford Dealership in St. Johns that they had been a victim of a rather large tire theft.

Sheriff’s officials say the theft happened overnight and believe the thieves were targeting specific vehicles at the dealership.

The thieves stole approximately half a dozen sets of tires/rims which the sheriff’s office says is well over $30,000 worth.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says this is not the first time they’ve seen a crime like this happen throughout the state.

At this time, sheriff’s officials are looking into surveillance cameras at the dealership to distinguish who is responsible for the tire theft.

If you have any information regarding who could be responsible, Clinton County Sheriff’s officials ask you to call 989-224-6792.

Stay with 6 News as we continue to get more details on this developing story.