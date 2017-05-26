Young girl, 3 firefighters injured in overnight Jackson fire

Firefighters from multiple departments including Jackson, Summit and Spring Arbor work at the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Fourth Street in the early morning hours on Friday, May 26, 2017. The house is a total loss. (J. Scott Park | Mlive.com)

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A 9-year old girl is hospitalized for burns she suffered in a overnight house fire in Jackson.

Three Jackson firefighters were also injured at the house fire on the 600 block of Fourth Street.

According to our media partners at MLive the fire began just after 1 a.m.

The girl was trapped on the second floor and the three firefighters ran into the burning house to rescue her.

She was taken from the house and, according to fire officials, has been taken to the Michigan Medicine Burn Ward in Ann Arbor in critical condition.

A burning stairway collapsed underneath one of the firefighters, causing him to fall to the main floor.

That firefighter was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released.

The other two were treated at the scene for heat related injuries.

“My crew overcame some large obstacles in this fire,” Weaver said reflecting on the rescue. “It was chaos upon arrival, but we made and outstanding rescue on the girl trapped inside.”

The house is considered to be a total loss.

