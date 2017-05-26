UPDATE: Girl in critical condition after rescue from house fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A little girl is in critical condition after she was rescued from her burning home by firefighters.

It’s a fire that has authorities asking questions.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a home on the 600 block of Fourth Street in Jackson.

As the cleanup process started later in the day, Greg Handrick came to see what was left of the house that put his family in danger.

“When I pulled up to the scene, it was like almost in a scary movie,” said Handrick, a cousin of the home’s occupants.

Handrick says his cousin, 27-year-old Shamika Oliver, was living at the house with her 17-year-old sister and their four children when the fire broke out.

Firefighters found the house engulfed in flames with a 9-year-old girl trapped inside.

Three firefighters quickly went inside to rescue her.

“They were able to extricate her out of the residence through a second story window, taking her down a ladder and taking her to paramedics,” said Chief Elmer Hitt, Director of Jackson Police and Fire Services.

The 9-year-old is in critical condition at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Hardrick identifies her as Amanda Oliver.

“The family is up there at the University of Michigan just praying that she will come through. She’s strong and I know she’s a fighter,” Handrick said.

Three firefighters received minor injuries during their daring rescue and are now recovering.

Chief Hitt says it’s possible this fire was not an accident.

“Anonymous tips and information that has come in could lead us to believe it could have some suspicious circumstances related to it. But up to this point, there’s nothing to substantiate the information based upon the scene,” Chief Hitt said.

Handrick believes the fire is suspicious.

He hopes investigators can uncover what happened to his family.

“Right now my heart goes out to them. I am asking people just to pray,” Handrick said.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.