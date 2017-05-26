This Morning: Cristo Rey Fiesta Preview

Related Coverage Cristo Rey Fiesta kicks off with a sizzle

(WLNS) — The Cristo Rey Church Fiesta is an event that Mid-Michiganders look forward too every year.

Festival Chairman Manuel Delgado stopped by 6 News This Morning to share the new attractions, which include a brand new children’s area.

Festival organizers have teamed up with Mason Railtime Adventures to offer a children’s carnival complete with rides and games.

All of the traditional Mexican food, song, and dancing that visitors know and love will be back for another year, including groups Tejano Sound and Super K.

The Cristo Rey Church Fiesta runs Friday through Sunday with varying hours.

