Police search sends Waverly Schools into lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Meijers where loss prevention witnessed a suspect break into a locked case and steal electronics. The suspect left the store, got into a car and began hitting other vehicles. Deputies arrived and located the car. It had struck a tree near Michigan and Mall Dr. South.

The suspect fled on foot near Michigan and Green Meadowns which is near Winans Elementary School. Winans students were on recess at the time.

ECSO quickly contacted Waverly Schools for each school to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.

We will update the story as we learn more.