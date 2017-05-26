Nassar returns to court to hear accusers

(WLNS) – Four more accusers could take the stand in an Ingham County courtroom today as the preliminary hearing continues for former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

The first part of this hearing started on May 15 and is related to more than 20 sexual assault charges in both the First and Third degree.

The four accusers taking the stand say Nassar sexually abused them when they went to him for medical treatment.

Nassar says he’s innocent and that he was using accepted medical techniques.

