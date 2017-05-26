Michigan research vessels begin Great Lakes fish surveys

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Crews with four Michigan research vessels are beginning annual surveys of Great Lakes fish populations.

The Department of Natural Resources says the studies produce information for conserving and managing the lakes’ fish, which support a multi-billion-dollar tourist economy.

The agency’s newest research vessel is the Tanner, launched last year. Its team focuses on lake trout and walleye in Lake Huron, plus broader fisheries assessments in Saginaw Bay and the St. Marys River.

The Lake Char is deployed on Lake Superior, where it helps determine lake trout harvest quotas and provides insights on damage caused by parasitic sea lamprey.

The vessel Channel Cat studies fish in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, while the vessel Steelhead covers Lake Michigan.

Officials say visitors are welcome when the vessels are in port.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s