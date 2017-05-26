“Luna” Pet Of The Day May 26

Meet “Luna”, our Pet Of The Day today. Luna is a 10 week old female kitten. She is a little fluffball! Luna is gray with a little white on her face and ears. She is friendly, playful and very gentle. Luna is young but it is likely that she would get along with other cats. She has been spayed, has all her appropriate shots and a registered microchip. To learn more about Luna contact the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement