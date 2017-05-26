Local fire departments land Federal grants

(WLNS) – Several Mid-Michigan fire departments are in line to receive grant money to purchase new equipment.

A total of $786,887 in federal grant money will be split between four departments.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants programs.

The Dewitt Township Fire Department has been awarded a $674,910 regional grant to be used throughout Clinton County.

The Jackson Fire Department has been awarded a $37,500 grant.

The Somerset Township Fire Department has been awarded a $60,667 grant and the Benton Township Fire Department has been awarded a $13,810 grant.

The grants are intended to help first responders buy the equipment and get the training needed to handle the hazards of firefighting.

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the grants.

ONLINE: FEMA firefighter grants