Lansing records 8th homicide of 2017

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police have now determined that a mysterious death earlier this week has become the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

The body of Timothy Southwell, 66, was found Wednesday at a home on the 700 block of Smith Ave. in Lansing.

Investigators were already talking to a 27-year old man who was found at that same address and was suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

On Friday morning that man was arrested and is being held on a charge unrelated to the death of Southwell.

Lansing Police say he is now considered a “person of interest” in the Southwell homicide.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-7867.

