LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia County Sheriff Office is looking for a man named Kevin James Smith.

He is currently wanted for Parole Violation. Smith is also wanted on questioning in a home invasion and domestic assault that occurred on today’s date in Pewamo. If you see Smith or know his whereabouts, please contact Ionia Central Dispatch at 616.527.0400 or the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737.