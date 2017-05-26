Dozens of arrests in Eaton County fugitive sweep

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Four days of searching for fugitives in Eaton County have resulted in dozens of arrests and more.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office today tells 6 News that 62 arrests have been made in a massive fugitive sweep in the county.

In addition to those arrests 104 outstanding warrants were satisfied.

But that’s not all.

In the course of the sweep meth labs were busted, heroin was found and other drugs confiscated.

The details of this sweep will be released this afternoon in Charlotte.

6 News will be there and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.

