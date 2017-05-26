CALLEY’S BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Part-time legislature

Lt. Governor Brian Calley is set to make a huge announcement on Tuesday.

He’s been hyping a May 30th announcement for weeks. It’s even the cover photo on his Facebook page:

It’s just not the one everybody thinks it is.

The expectation had been that Calley would announce his bid for governor. His boss – Governor Rick Snyder – can’t run again because of term limits.

But 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports that instead, Calley is going to announce his support for a part-time legislature.

The Michigan Legislature is full time, and according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Michigan lawmakers make among the highest salaries in the country.

The NCSL also classifies 10 state legislatures (including Michigan’s) as full time, 16 as part time, and the rest as a “hybrid.”

Skubick says Calley is still expected to run for governor at some point and will make this a part of his campaign – saying that Calley hopes to appeal to the anti-government vote that helped Donald Trump get elected president.

Calley will make the announcement at the big political gathering taking place on Mackinac Island next week.

Tim Skubick will have more on this story tonight on 6 News at 11.