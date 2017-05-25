Teacher suspended for alleged altercation with student

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A local teacher has been suspended for allegedly having physical contact with a student.

It’s happening at Lumen Christi High School in Jackson.

The investigation started May 18 with a report to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We received a complaint from a 14-year-old student’s parents that there was an altercation with the student and a 62-year-old staff member,” said Undersheriff Chris Kuhl.

Undersheriff Kuhl says the incident happened May 18 during school hours at Lumen Christi, a catholic high school in Jackson.

“The extent of what I am going to tell you is that there was a report of an altercation between the student and the teacher and that should suffice to describe the incident,” Undersheriff Kuhl said.

The teacher was immediately suspended with no indication of when he’s allowed to return.

The school declined talking about the incident, saying they don’t comment on personnel issues.

However, 6 News was able to reach the teacher at the center of this controversy.

No charges have been filed at this point, so that’s why we’re not identifying the teacher in question.

The teacher told 6 News that he isn’t allowed to comment on the incident.

But he says what people are saying happened is not in his character.

The teacher believes the truth will come out, and he’s touched by all the support he’s getting from the community.

Undersheiff Kuhl says deputies have taken statements from both sides and witnesses.

Their report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

“We want them to have a complete idea of what happened before they make a charging decision,” Undersheriff Kuhl said.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka says no charging decision has been made at this time.