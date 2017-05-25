State Police troopers kick off Operation C.A.R.E. for holiday weekend

(WLNS) – The Memorial Day holiday is the traditional start of summer in Michigan.

For the last forty years for the Michigan State Police it also marks the start of Operation C.A.R.E., the annual effort to encourage safe and responsible driving.

State police and highway patrol agencies in all 50 states, territories and across Canada are participating in Operation C.A.R.E.

“Our troopers will be on patrol as part of Operation C.A.R.E. and the statewide Click It of Ticket safety belt mobilization throughout the holiday weekend,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police.

Operation C.A.R.E. began in 1977 with a collaboration between Michigan and Indiana State Police and is one of the longest-running traffic safety initiatives.

The focus of Operation C.A.R.E. is on three causes of traffic fatalities: aggressive driving, impaired driving and failure to use safety belts.

In 2016 there were five fatal traffic crashes that claimed six lives over the Memorial Day weekend.