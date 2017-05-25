President Trump’s job approval rating at 40 percent in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump has not received a honeymoon from Michigan voters in the first months of his new administration. A recent poll by Marketing Resource Group (MRG) shows that 40 percent of Michigan voters approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in his first four months in office while 51 percent disapprove.

MRG asked the following question: In general, do you approve or disapprove of the job President Trump is doing as president? [IF APPROVE / DISAPPROVE, ASK:] Would that be strongly

(approve / disapprove) or just somewhat (approve / disapprove)?

Strongly approve……………….25%

Somewhat approve……………..15%

Neither approve or disapprove….7%

Somewhat disapprove…………..7%

Strongly disapprove ……………44%

Don’t know……………………..2%

TOTAL APPROVE 40%

TOTAL DISAPPROVE 51%

“President Trump continues to be a polarizing leader,” says Tom Shields, President of MRG. “He has strong supporters from Republicans, Independent men, pro-life voters and those who live in Macomb County, Northern Michigan and the Flint, Saginaw Bay City areas of the state. But he also has just as strong detractors among Democrats, pro-choice voters, young voters and those living in Wayne County, Oakland County and Mid-Michigan. Basically, if you voted for Trump, you like the job he’s doing. If you didn’t, you don’t.”

MRG Michigan Poll® Spring 2017

This question on Presidential Job Approval Rating and Name ID was a part of the MRG Michigan Poll® Spring 2017 and was not commissioned by any outside 3rd party groups.

The survey of 600 likely Michigan voters was conducted by live interview May 8-11, 2017. The sample was randomly drawn from a listed sample of all registered voters with a history of voting and stratified by city and township to reflect voter turnout. 30% of the sample was conducted with cell phone users. In addition, quotas for gender and cell phone interviews were met within each geographic area, and extra efforts were made to reach African Americans. Thirty percent of the interviews were conducted with cell phone only or cell phone dominant households.