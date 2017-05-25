UPDATE: Fire damages Sundance Chevrolet

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – It has been a long, hard night for the owners of Sundance Chevrolet who learned around midnight that their iconic log cabin, and several of their vehicles, were destroyed by fire.

Sundance is located on East Saginaw Highway, just outside of the Grand Ledge city limits and their used-car lot was full of fire fighters beginning at around 11:30 last night.

As of this morning 6 News has learned a cleaning crew called in the fire and the building was completely burning when firefighters arrived.

Grand Ledge Fire Chief Rodney Vandecasteel explains, “shortly after arrival we started to have the roof go in, the walls started to go in. We went to a defensive mode most of the night and we fought it for about three to four hours.”

Sundance owner Terry Hanks says the building he lost will be tough to replace but they’ll start rebuilding as soon as possible. “The only bad thing about it it that was a true log cabin build of solid wood everything and solid logs, and to do it again, it’s tough,” said Hanks.

Hanks says the dealership will be open for business today and employees will be moved to another Sundance building.

This story continues to develop and will updated online and on 6 News.