Next stop for accused hit-and-run driver is trial

Logan Richard Milliman, who was charged after police say he hit and mother and daughter waiting for the school bus on March 27, 2017 and drove off

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich – The man charged with a hit and run crash that injured a mother and daughter was back in court this morning.

Logan Milliman, 23, is charged with two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident as a result of the March 27 incident.

He waived his preliminary examination today and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial.

The mother and daughter were waiting for a school bus on E. Lake Drive near Oak Park Trail when Meridian Township Police say they were hit by a car driven by Milliman.

The mother and daughter were taken to a local hospital and the daughter was released later that day.

The mother’s injuries were more serious.

Witnesses described the car that hit the two and that led police to Milliman.

He was arrested without incident.

