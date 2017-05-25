My Business | Free Marketing Template

A marketing plan defines how your company presents products and services to your target market(s). (Download Marketing Plan Template Now)
Jotting down a few ideas on a white board won’t be as effective as outlining a well-planned strategy. Having a documented plan insures members of your marketing team hold each other accountable.
With this template, you’ll work through:
- Your company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats
- The Four “P’s”
- Web and digital strategy
- And much more….
This expandable template is a tool that professionals use for organizing their marketing strategy. And we are happy to offer it to you for free.