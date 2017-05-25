Lansing city candidates take the stage for city leadership forum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “I think there’s a heightened need for the right people in office,” said Betty Sanford who attended the candidate forum.

“Every election matters including who represents us”…that’s the intent of tonight’s forum where 22 city leadership candidates took the stage.

For Sanford, hearing directly from the candidates helps her shape opinions of them.

“The candidates need to see the involvement of the people…they need to know that people care, that people are watching, that people are concerned,” said Sanford.

Rob Hill agrees. He believes forums like this allow voters to have a voice.

“It gives the community a chance to see where local candidates are in areas that aren’t always their areas of comfort,” Hill stated.

With the large number of candidates for this year’s election, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says tonight’s event allows people in the community to get a wider perspective on where candidates stand on a number of issues.

“The voters are going to need a little help in narrowing the field down and I think this is a great opportunity for that to happen,” Swope stated.

More importantly, Swope says it’s a critical reason why people need to get out and vote.

“Anybody who wastes that vote is just throwing away an opportunity to have an impact on the community,” said Swope.

And for At-Large City Council candidate Kyle Bowman, he hopes the audience takes away one thing…

“There are people here that are interested in being involved and leading the city in the right direction…I think that people will find an opportunity to have conversations with the candidates and identify what their priorities are that they want from those candidates,” Bowman stated.

Just a reminder, the last day to register to vote is July 10th for the August 8th primary election.

As far as the general election, that will take place on November 7th.