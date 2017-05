HASLETT, Mich (WLNS) – A lunch program today aimed to teach senior citizens about oral health care.

This is Delta Dental’s second time hosting the “Serving Smiles to Seniors” event.

Today it took place at Grange Acres senior apartments in Haslett.

Seniors were treated to lunch, some oral health bingo and an education session as well.

Information about access to dental care through Ingham Community Health centers was also provided.