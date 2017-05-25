Election 20XX City Leadership Forum tonight in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first City Leadership Forum will be held at the Union Missionary Baptist Church tonight at 6p.m. The Election 20XX Campaign Community is hosting the event which will be a forum of questions for candidates running for various positions including City Clerk and Mayor. As of now, 14 candidates have confirmed participation.

Election 20XX is a non-partisan political education and community engagement campaign to promote the importance of voting.

The May 25 forum is the first in a series leading up to the general election.

Members of the Election 20XX Campaign Community include: Black Lives Matter Lasing, One Love Global Inc., Greater Lansing Clergy Forum, BLM Lansing Allies and more.

A 6 News crew will be at the event and will update the story online and on 6 News.

