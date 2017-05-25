“Coaster correspondent” Jim Geyer takes flight on “The Joker”

GURNEE, IL (WLNS) – The long Memorial Day weekend is almost here and some of you may be taking a trip to an amusement park.

We’ve sent our own coaster correspondent Jim Geyer on a search for another new roller coaster.

He caught a ride on “The Joker” in Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

This new coaster is totally different than other rides.

The unique coaster design first takes a 90-degree elevator-style lift straight up 120 feet in the air.

The riders flip over the edge, and begin to somersault along the horizontal plane, dropping down two free-fall drops, experiencing at least six weightless head-over-heels flips.

Promotional material says “The Joker is delivering utter unpredictability and sinister suspense on this ride” but that doesn’t really capture the feeling when you take the ride.

It’s three times back and forth before riders finally make it back to the bottom.

Jim’s review?

“This has about every thrill possible; forward and backward spins; weightlessness at times and the thrill of not knowing what’s next after that first drop.”